DuRapau's Contract Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of right-handed reliever Montana DuRapau, who won Indy's Player of the Month Award in April. He will be the fourth Indian to make his major league debut this season, following Jason Martin, Bryan Reynolds and Cole Tucker.

DuRapau, 27, appeared in 12 games for the Tribe and allowed only two runs (one earned) with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. He has surrendered only five hits all season, holding IL batters to a .111 average (5-for-45), and leads the Indians with three saves. Through nine games in April, he held a 0.00 ERA (0er/11.1ip) with 14 strikeouts and a .086 average against (3-for-35) en route to winning the team's player of the month award.

DuRapau has been with the Pirates organization his entire career after being selected in the 32nd round (971st overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He has converted 90.5 percent (57-of-63) of save opportunities in his professional career.

The Pirates also recalled right-hander Clay Holmes from Indianapolis. Holmes, 26, went 2-1 with one save and a 6.32 ERA (11er/15.2ip) in 10 relief appearances.

