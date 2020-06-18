New Episodes Reliving the Greatest Games in PawSox History Now Available

Game #5 - July 17, 2008: "Big Papi" David Ortiz rehabs at McCoy Stadium

In episode #6 of "Solid Gold," we go back to a hot summer July night, as David Ortiz makes a Major League rehab assignment at McCoy Stadium. Relive the thrilling night with Dan Hoard, Mike Tamburro, Bill Wanless, and more.

To listen, use any app on your computer, tablet or phone that streams podcasts. Search for "Solid Gold PawSox" on your app of choice and you should find the correct channel. Each episode is also available on RADIO.COM thanks to Sports Radio WEEI 103.7 FM. Or, visit pawsox.com and find the links listed for each episode.

