PawSox Confirm Cancellation of 2020 Season

June 30, 2020 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





The Pawtucket Red Sox today confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of their 2020 Minor League Baseball season. International League President Randy Mobley said, "Due to the many COVID-19 related challenges that would accompany staffing team rosters for a two-month season, Major League Baseball has now advised that they will not be assigning players to the teams of Minor League Baseball in 2020."

This year is the first in the 137-year history of the International League (founded in 1884) that no games will have been played.

The PawSox will continue their community efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus, and will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary (1970-2020).

As Major League Baseball gears up for its season, the Boston Red Sox have discussed using McCoy Stadium as the home of some of their workouts. Schedules and details will be announced.

The club will also explore ways to have a fitting farewell to their longtime home,78-year-old McCoy Stadium. The club hopes to open the 2021 season at the northern end of the Blackstone Valley, at Worcester's Polar Park.

"Dining on the Diamond presented by Bank of America," the popular innovation that began June 5, will continue if possible, as the club navigates the scheduling needs and COVID-19 compliance of their major league affiliate.

Fans with tickets to 2020 PawSox home games will be contacted by the club's ticket office and receive personal attention regarding a variety of options, including refunds.

"Naturally,as baseball fans, we are deeply disappointed to not have a summer of PawSox Baseball, especially in our 50th-anniversary season," said club president Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Yet all of us recognize that the health, safety, and well-being of our players, fans, and entire community are paramount. But we will keep the faith; this may not be how the story ends.

"We continue to speak with the Mayor of Pawtucket, the Hon. Donald R. Grebien, and other public officials, about the uses this summer--and beyond--of McCoy Stadium. So many high school and college players have loved playing on this field through the years, and we will see if there is a way to continue to provide that opportunity. We have also loved welcoming so many Rhode Island families to enjoy Dining on the Diamond, and we will see if we can continue to offer that experience as well."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.