Last Chance at History

The PawSox will host their 5th Annual (and Final) "BallYard Sale" beginning Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. This event will only be virtual, due to COVID-19 precautions, and will be presented live on the PawSox Facebook & Twitter channels.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase from among more than 1,000 authentic player jerseys, game-used helmets, player bags, clubhouse chairs, autographed baseballs, signed framed player photos, and a bounty of bobbleheads (including David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Keith Foulke, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and others).

Fans who purchase items during the BallYard Sale will have the option to pick up their items curbside at McCoy Stadium with no personal contact or have their items shipped to their home address.

