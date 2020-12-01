Indianapolis Indians Charities Partners with Toys for Tots

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities is partnering with Toys for Tots of Central Indiana this holiday season thanks to the Tribe's lovable mascot, Rowdie. The toy drive campaign begins today on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 and continues thru Thursday, Dec. 17, with various initiatives driven by IIC, fan and community involvement benefiting Toys for Tots.

"Rowdie brings smiles to the faces of thousands of young Hoosiers each year at the ballpark and in our community," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "This holiday season, we hope Rowdie's plush dolls bring the same delight into the homes of children in Central Indiana through our partnership with Toys for Tots."

Over 100 Rowdie plush dolls have already been donated by IIC to Toys for Tots thru a merchandise initiative. From Nov. 23-29, online merchandise orders over $60 received free shipping and as a bonus, IIC donated one Rowdie plush doll per order to the toy drive.

Starting today and continuing until Sunday, Dec. 6 at 11:59 PM ET, IIC will donate a Rowdie plush doll to Toys for Tots for every doll purchased online by fans.

Sun King Brewing is generously contributing to IIC's Toys for Tots collection efforts by housing toy collection boxes at its four locations in downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, Fishers and Carmel thru Dec. 17. Sun King's contributions expand to three consecutive Tuesdays - Dec. 1, 8 and 15 - with the local brewery donating $1 to Toys for Tots for every 4-pack sold at each location on those dates.

