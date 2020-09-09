PawSox Foundation Fall Golf Classic Tuesday, October 6

We are truly excited to invite you to join us for our very first PawSox Fall Classic Golf Tournament. It will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at the prestigious Pawtucket Country Club in Pawtucket, RI. Please come and enjoy a great day of golf with your friends from the PawSox.

We had originally planned to hold our inaugural tournament in July, but COVID-19 put a lot of our plans (like having a baseball season) on hold. The goal of our golf tournament is to raise much needed resources so that we can continue to help many of the non-profits that it has been our great honor to support for nearly 50 years.

This is also an appropriate time to tell you that with your help we plan to continue the PawSox Foundation for many years to come. Our goal is to continue to support the mission of the many non-profit organizations that we have partnered with for the past five decades.

Please be assured that we have met with Pawtucket Country Club and that we both are aware that safety has to be the most important priority in running a successful event. Our thanks to Pawtucket Country Club owners David Rampone and Gary Reis, General Manager Jacki Doyle, and Golf Professional Mike Gelinas for the club's assistance and generosity in making the event happen.

The PawSox website (www.pawsox.com) is going to be the place to go for information and updates. You can also reach out to Mike Lyons, our event Co-Chairman at 401-301-2041 or [email protected] should you have any questions.

I hope you will consider joining us on October 6.

Mike Tamburro

Vice Chairman, Pawtucket Red Sox

