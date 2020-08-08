Drive-Thru Giveaways

August 8, 2020 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





The Pawtucket Red Sox will provide fans with bobbleheads and jerseys that were planned for the 2020 season before the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club will do so by hosting "Drive-Thru Giveaways" on select days this month. Fans will remain in their cars and drive through the parking lot at McCoy Stadium to receive the respective giveaway for that day. To comply with Rhode Island COVID guidelines, fans need to preregister online at pawsox.com in order to participate. Only one giveaway will be provided per date.

Dates for each "Drive-Thru Giveaway" event are as follows (with times determined after you register):

Keith Foulke Bobblehead: Wednesday, August 12

Manny Ramirez Bobblehead: Monday, August 17

David Ortiz Replica Jersey: Tuesday, August 25

David Ortiz Bobblehead: Sunday, August 30

"Drive-Thru Giveaway" dates for the Andrew Benintendi bobblehead and remaining replica jerseys have yet to be determined and will be scheduled around the Boston Red Sox Taxi Squad's workout schedule at McCoy Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2020

Drive-Thru Giveaways - Pawtucket Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.