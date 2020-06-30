MiLB's 2020 Season Cancelled
June 30, 2020 - International League (IL) News Release
St. Petersburg, Fla. - Major League Baseball (MLB) has informed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."
Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.
