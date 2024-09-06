Friday's Bisons/IronPigs Game Canceled Due to Rain

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, September 6 at Sahlen Field has been cancelled due to rain.

Friday's game will not be rescheduled during the 2024 season. The Bisons will continue to host Lehigh Valley on Saturday, September 7th for Hockey Day at the Ballpark with the Buffalo Sabres and presented by LEGENDS (1:05 pm. | Gates/Autograph Session 11:30 a.m.) and on Sunday, September 8th (11:05 a.m.) for a Family Funday with postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2024 Bisons game OR fans can save their September 6 tickets to be exchanged for any 2025 March/April Bisons home game at Sahlen Field. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Friday, September 6.

International League Stories from September 6, 2024

