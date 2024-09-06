Hens Dominate with Electrifying 13-9 Victory Over the Indians

On a thrilling Friday night at Fifth Third Field, the Mud Hens delivered an action-packed 13-9 win over the Indianapolis Indians, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Toledo welcomed the Indians for another clash, with the game getting underway at 7:06 PM. After last night's rain-shortened win, the Hens were eager to keep the momentum rolling, and they didn't disappoint.

The first inning kicked off with the Mud Hens flexing their defensive prowess, holding the Indians scoreless. Andrew Navigato wasted no time, smashing a two-run homer over the left field wall. His teammate Ryan Vilade, who had just cracked a double, followed him across the plate, giving Toledo an early 2-0 lead.

After a quick 1-2-3 top of the second, the Mud Hens' bats heated up again. Justice Bigbie drilled a line drive to left for a single, and Riley Unroe drew a walk. With two on, Vilade seized the moment, roping a double just shy of clearing the fence, bringing home both Bigbie and Unroe to extend the lead.

The Mud Hens continued their stronghold on the game. Lael Lockhart's pitching kept the Indians guessing, with a clean lineout and two strikeouts. When Toledo came back up to bat, Navigato got on base with a grounder and promptly swiped third. Bigbie delivered once more with a sharp single, allowing Navigato to score, pushing the lead even further.

In the fourth inning, the Indians managed a single, but three quick outs squashed their hopes of a rally. Toledo capitalized again, with Óscar Mercado reaching base on an error and stealing second. Akil Baddoo then ripped a double to right, plating Mercado. With the Hens running away with the game and the Indians still scoreless, things were looking bleak for the visitors.

The fifth inning saw more defensive magic from Toledo, as Baddoo snagged a pop fly in left field, and a slick 1-4-3 double play from Lockhart to Unroe to Bligh Madris ended the inning. On offense, Navigato and Bigbie set up another scoring chance, with Stephen Scott smashing his first triple of the season, scoring two more. Unroe's forceout allowed Scott to cross home, and the Hens closed the inning with a commanding lead.

The Indians remained stifled in the sixth inning, managing only a walk. In the bottom of the inning, Navigato's double-his 26th of the season-ignited the Mud Hens' offense once again. Bigbie and Scott both singled, adding another run to the tally. Mercado's sacrifice fly brought in yet another, making it 11-0.

The Indians finally broke through in the seventh, scoring a run on two doubles, but Vilade answered with a towering home run to center field, keeping the pressure on. The Mud Hens were relentless, and Madris added more fireworks in the eighth with a solo shot to right field.

Entering the ninth, Toledo was poised to seal the deal. Though the Indians made a late push with a homer and a couple of doubles, the Mud Hens held their ground, securing the 13-9 victory in front of their ecstatic home crowd.

The Mud Hens will look to keep the momentum going when they face the Indians again on Saturday at 7:05 PM. Don't miss it!

Notables:

Ryan Vilade (4-5, 3RBI, HR)

Stephen Scott (2-5, 3RBI)

Andrew Navigato (3-5, 2RBI, HR)

