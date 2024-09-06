Leasure Starts MLB Rehab on Friday

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

Chicago White Sox RHP Jordan Leasure will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights today. Leasure, 26, began the 2024 season with the White Sox and is 0-2 with two saves and a 6.32 ERA in 33 appearances over 31.1 innings pitched with the team. With the Knights this season, Leasure has appeared in six games and is 2-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched. He was one of seven pitchers to combine on a nine-inning no-hitter for the Knights on June 16 at Durham against the Durham Bulls.

Leasure is currently on Chicago's 15-day injured list (right shoulder impingement).

