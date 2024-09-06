Knights Drop Friday's Game to Tides, 8-6

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights went to the bottom of the ninth inning with a 6-3 lead, but the Norfolk Tides scored five runs in the inning en route to an 8-6 win on Friday night in game four of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte RHP Aaron McGarity (8-4, 2.85) allowed a walk-off grand slam to Norfolk second baseman Niko Goodrum in the ninth, which ended the game. The loss ended Charlotte's three-game winning streak.

Offensively, it was a solid night for the Knights at the plate on Friday night. The team tallied four home runs on the evening and put up a big three-run eighth inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Tides.

Overall, Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery hit the first home run of the game, his 16th of the season. His solo blast came in the top of the sixth inning.

Left fielder Danny Mendick hit Charlotte's second homer of the night, a game-tying solo shot in the top of the seventh inning. The home run was Mendick's 10th of the year.

The home run party continued as third baseman Michael Chavis and catcher Carlos Pérez both launched long balls in the three-run eighth inning, which propelled the Knights to the 6-3 lead. For Pérez, the home run moved him into ninth place all-time in Charlotte Knights franchise history. The Charlotte backstop is now ranked seventh in franchise history in RBI.

RHP Mason Adams started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs on three hits over three innings of work. Chicago White Sox RHP Jordan Leasure began an MLB rehab assignment with the Knights and did not allow a run in one inning of work on Friday.

Norfolk reliever Bryan Baker (2-1, 4.91) earned the win in relief of Norfolk starter Trevor Rogers, who fanned nine batters over 6.2 solid innings.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park on Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. game. The Knights currently lead the series, 3-1.

