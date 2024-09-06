Goodrum Walks-Off For The Tides With Grand Slam
September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (61-75, 25-36) defeated the Charlotte Knights (62-70, 29-29), 8-6, on Friday night at Harbor Park. With two outs in the ninth, Niko Goodrum blasted a walk-off grand slam to snap the Tides five-game losing streak.
Charlotte struck first in the third inning when Yoan Moncada roped an RBI double. But Norfolk took the lead in the bottom-half, starting with a game-tying RBI hustle double by Hudson Haskin. Two batters later, Niko Goodrum knocked a two-run single to take the 3-1 lead.
The Knights would score five unanswered runs from there. Colson Montgomery hit his 16th home run of the season in the sixth to pull them within one run. In the seventh, Danny Mendick blasted a solo bomb himself to tie the game. For a third straight inning, the Knights would hit a home run. In the eighth, Michael Chavis hit a two-run, pinch hit home run to give a 5-3 lead to Charlotte. They added one more run that inning on a homer by Carlos Perez, making it 6-3.
Norfolk threatened in the ninth, loading the bases with no outs. Two pinch hitters would be put the plate, but both were sent down. Jud Fabian kept the game alive for the Tides, ripping an RBI single. On an 0-2 count with two outs, Goodrum came through with a walk-off grand slam to beat Charlotte, 8-6.
