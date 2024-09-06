Jumbo Shrimp Walked-off for Second Consecutive Night

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jakob Marsee homered but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell short 4-3 to the Louisville Bats on a second consecutive walkoff home run Friday night from Louisville Slugger Field.

For the second-straight night, the game entered the bottom of the ninth in a tie game. Louisville's (61-74, 23-38) Edwin Ríos (18) blasted his second walkoff homer in as many days off Jacksonville (64-70, 29-30) reliever Austin Roberts (L, 0-1) sealing a 4-3 win.

The Bats opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Levi Jordan followed with a single. Ríos walked to load the bases and two batters later, PJ Higgins drove in a pair with a double giving Louisville the initial 2-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp evened the game in the top of the fifth. Marsee (1) started the inning with his first Triple-A homer, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Diego Infante walked in the following at-bat and went to third on a double from Harrison Spohn two batters later. With runners on second and third, Javier Sanoja knocked a sac fly, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville took their first lead in the top of the sixth. Deyvison De Los Santos was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Three batters later Marsee and Infante walked to load the bases. Dalvy Rosario reached on a fielder's choice that scored the go-ahead run but Marsee was thrown out at home trying to score from second to end the frame.

The lead didn't last long for the Jumbo Shrimp as Louisville answered in the bottom of the sixth. Erik González started the inning with a base hit and stole second. Two batters later, Jordan was hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Ríos reached on a fielder's choice and González scored from third on a throwing error to tie the game at three.

Jacksonville and Louisville continue their series in Saturday's 7:15 p.m. contest from Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Bats will counter with RHP Carson Kelly (0-0, 4.85 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.

