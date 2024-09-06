Memphis Homers Its Way to Victory Over Omaha

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 8-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis mashed three home runs to take control of Friday night's game. Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a first-pitch home run to center field to tie the game in the top of the second inning. Two innings later, catcher Gavin Collins clubbed a three-run shot to put the Redbirds in front. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman later added insurance with his second home run in as many nights.

Gorman finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Koperniak went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and his home run. Each Memphis batter recorded a base hit in the victory.

Left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews made his AutoZone Park debut in the win. The starting pitcher allowed two runs on four hits, walked five and struck out six in 4.0-plus innings. Connor Thomas (6-4) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Saturday, September 7 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

