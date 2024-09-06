Finale of Woosox '24 at Polar Park Features Fan Appreciation Week

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will conclude their fourth season at Polar Park by hosting "Fan Appreciation Week," presented by Bank of America, this Tuesday, September 10, through Sunday, September 15, against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets).

As a gigantic "thank you" to fans, the club will provide more than 1,000 giveaways, special food offers, and experiences with WooSox players. Limited tickets remain for the final homestand and are on sale at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., or by calling (508) 500-8888.

"One of the most enjoyable promotional efforts is to imagine gifts that fans might want, and then surprise and drench them with more than they could have imagined," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "When it comes to the joys of summertime, fans of all ages can get their last licks at these last six."

Soft-serve ice cream highlights a "Two-fer Tuesday," September 10, when fans can enjoy a "buy one, get one free" offer at the Snack Shack and Pollo concession stands on the concourse, as well as in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street. Additionally, in the WooSox Team Store, select '47 Brand Apparel and Headwear will also be "buy one, get one free."

Fans also get extra baseball, and at an earlier time. Tuesday features the resumption of the suspended game in Syracuse on August 11. Gates will open at 3:05 p.m., and the game will resume at 4:05 p.m. in the top of the fifth inning. The WooSox are the visitors in this unusual event, which will still go 9 innings. The originally scheduled game will follow and will be 7 innings.

Tuesday is also Greek Heritage Night and the season's last Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Patron.

On Wednesday, September 11, fans can enjoy a "Buck-a-Burger" special ($1 cheeseburgers). The club will commemorate 9/11 by welcoming a host of police, firefighters, and healthcare heroes for the season's last "First Responder Wednesday," presented by National Grid. The commemoration begins earlier in the day when, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the WooSox Foundation will hold a blood drive at Polar Park in collaboration with the Rhode Island Blood Center. Fans can register to donate by visiting ribc.org/drives and entering the code "M089." Donors receive a complimentary ticket to the 6:05 p.m. game.

On "Throwback Thursday" September 12, fans can meet Red Sox Hall of Famer and 2004 World Series champion Derek Lowe, as well as former Red Sox and PawSox player and broadcaster, Steve Lyons. Lyons will sign autographs in the Sherwood's Diner during innings 2-5, and Lowe will sign autographs during innings 5-7.

Following the success of "Sparks Fly Night" in April, the WooSox will on Thursday present "Look What You Made Us Do: Sparks Fly Part 2" and "WooU College Night." The WooSox will host a pre-game dance party at the Altus Dental Fan Deck and another pre-game party at Craft Corner. At both locations, fans can create and trade friendship bracelets, receive heart-shaped sunglasses, and enjoy hits by the leading pop star today.

UniBank Fireworks, the most popular promotion again this year, cap the game Friday, September 13. In honor of "Pride at the Park," presented by George's Coney Island, the fireworks will feature a "Love Is All You Need" playlist.

From 12-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the club will introduce a free, one-day camp day for kids at Polar Park. "A Summer Sendoff at Polar Park" is presented by the Central MASScots: Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth. Youngsters can register at woosox.com/summersendoff and receive a free ticket to the 4:05 p.m. game and the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track with members of the WooCrew, which is the WooSox' kids club, presented by Shaw's.

From 11-11:45 a.m. on Sunday, the team will hold a pre-game autograph party for fans on the warning track before the afternoon home season finale. Fans will also receive posters featuring the Team Picture. Then, beginning at 11:45 a.m., fans are invited to watch as the WooSox induct three inaugural members into the WooSox Hall of Fame: the late Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox Chairman, Larry Lucchino; the former Worcester City Manager, Ed Augustus; and Red Sox Hall of Famer, WooSox hitting coach, and Worcester native, Rich Gedman.

After the game, players will autograph soft baseballs to toss into the stands, and lucky fans selected during the game will be invited to the field to receive the WooSox' "Shirts Off Their Backs."

The evening won't end until everyone Runs the Bases, presented by Fallon Health, and enjoys a Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Circle K.

Additionally, on Sunday only, all draft beer will be available to adults 21+ for $5 in 12-ounce pours.

Continuing the season-long opportunity to meet and interact with players, WooSox fans on Wednesday through Saturday can receive autographs from two Woosox players at the Sherwood's Diner. The players to be named later will be available from 5-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 2:30-3 p.m. on Saturday.

On Wednesday through Friday, gates will open at 4 p.m. to allow fans to watch batting practice and take home souvenir baseballs. Season Ticket Members can come down to the warning track behind home plate, and all fans can watch from the University Dental Group Berm.

All homestand long, the club will surprise and shower fans with hundreds of cool gifts, many donated by the WooSox' corporate partners:

20 fans will receive a certificate for a year's supply of ice cream, courtesy of HP Hood.

1 fan will receive a free overnight stay, courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn.

1 fan will receive a free two-night stay at Steele Hill Resort in New Hampshire, courtesy of Path Vacations.

1 fan will receive a Yeti Cooler provided by Polar Beverages.

5 fans will receive a $100 gift card to Shaw's.

1 fan will receive a Surfside surfboard.

Dozens of fans will receive Stanley cups provided by Masis Staffing Solutions.

Additional gifts will be provided by Altus Dental, Assumption University, Clinton Savings Bank, Fairlawn Rehabilitation Center, Flexcon, Hanover Insurance Group, Heineken Silver, Landry Mechanical, Quinsigamond Community College, ScrubaDub, Teddie Peanut Butter, UMass Chan Medical School, UMass Memorial Health, Wachusett Brewing Company, Wormtown Brewery, and X-Golf.

Shortly after gates opened on Sunday, September 1, 2024, the WooSox sold their 500,000th ticket of the season, becoming the only club of all 120 in Minor League Baseball to accomplish the feat three straight years. The WooSox have drawn more than 65,000 fans from beyond Massachusetts, including from every state in the country-all 50-as well as from Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, Guam, and Ireland.

As a baseball encore on Monday, September 16, the WooSox will host the third annual Worcester "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic" at Polar Park, presented by Country Bank. Tickets are still available at PolarPark.com for the event, whose ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Worcester Firefighters Memorials Care Fund, which supports the families of fallen Worcester firefighters.

