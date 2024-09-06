Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (34-25, 69-65) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-27, 71-62)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Hunter Dobbins (0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-5, 5.61)

FLUSH IT: Playing as their alternate identity, the Rochester Plates fell in their third consecutive game against Worcester, 13-10...2B JACKSON CLUFF homered in the third to give Rochester a 2-1 lead but the WooSox scored 11 unanswered runs to run away with the win, despite a furious late comeback from Rochester's offense...C RILEY ADAMS homered and doubled en route to three RBI, and 2B JACKSON CLUFF also homered and drove in three RBI with a multi-hit performance...the Red Wings look to get back into the win column in the fourth game of the series tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against WooSox RHP Hunter Dobbins.

CLOBBERIN' CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF sent a two-run shot 426 feet into right field to take the lead in the bottom of the third for Rochester last night...the BYU product finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored... he has now collected a hit in four consecutive games and five of his last six dating back to 8/21...across those six games, Cluff is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with a 1.061 OPS...

The homer is his farthest at the Triple-A level, surpassing a 424-foot shot on 6/4 at Worcester.

HIT PARADE: Rochester's offense scored a total of 10 runs and collected 13 hits last night, but allowed 13 runs and a season-high 19 hits and fell by a score of 13-10...this is the third time this season both the Red Wings and their opponent have scored double-digit runs in a game (5/9 at SWB, 4/10 at BUF), and first time at Innovative Field since 8/9/2023 against Lehigh Valley...

19 hits allowed are the most in a game from a Rochester pitching staff since 9/19/2023 at Indianapolis (21).

TREY WAY: LF TREY LIPSCOMB blasted a first-pitch sinker right past the first baseman and into right field for his 13th double with the Red Wings, and finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored...over his last 19 games with Rochester since he re-joined the team on 8/10, Lipscomb is hitting .302 (19-for-63) with a .380 on-base percentage.

PINCK FLOYD: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up his third multi-hit game in his last four games last night, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles...he has collected a hit in a team-leading six consecutive games, his longest hitting streak since 6/27-7/2 with Double-A Harrisburg (7 G)...across his first nine Triple-A games, the University of Alabama product is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with five multi-hit performances.

UP & ADAMS: C RILEY ADAMS paced the Red Wings offense with his eighth home run with Rochester this season, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and his first Triple-A stolen base last night...this is the first time he has homered and doubled in a MiLB game since 7/3/2022, also against Worcester with Rochester....

Additionally, this was his first MiLB stolen base since 8/16/2019 with Double-A New Hampshire (TOR).

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM turned in his team-leading 11th consecutive outing without allowing an earned run yesterday, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...the Georgia native tossed 1.0 inning in his first appearance of the series, and allowed one hit while striking out a pair and walking one...

11 games is tied for the longest streak without allowing an earned run by a Red Wing this season (La Sorsa, 5/16-6/15)...right-hander Reed Garrett is the last Rochester pitcher to log 12 scoreless appearances (6/12-8/28 in 2022).

DUNN DUNN DUNNNNN: SS JACK DUNN picked up a pair of singles and drove in three RBI in the loss last night and finished 2-for-5, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season...among all qualified Rochester hitters this season, the Georgia native leads the way with a .376 on-base percentage and 58 walks, and has collected the third-most hits (83), total bases (124) and runs scored (54)...

Dunn is hitting .271 (46-for-170) across 53 games at Innovative Field, versus a .234 line (37-for-158) in 50 games on the road.

