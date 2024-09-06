Caissie Leads Iowa Over St. Paul

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Owen Caissie hit two homers and drove in five runs to lead the Iowa Cubs (61-75) to an 8-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints (65-70) tonight at CHS Field.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, Iowa put up six runs in the frame. The scoring began on RBI singles from Chase Strumpf and Hayden Cantrelle. Caissie later gave the I-Cubs a 6-4 advantage with a grand slam.

Iowa added some insurance runs in the ninth as Caissie hit his second home run of the game, giving the I-Cubs a 7-4 lead. Moises Ballesteros drove in a run with a single to extend the lead to 8-4.

Hayden Wesneski, Riley Martin, Gavin Hollowell and Michael Arias combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa improved to 11-11 vs. St. Paul this season.

- Owen Caissie tallied a season-high five RBI and had his sixth career multi-homer game.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.