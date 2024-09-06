Caissie Leads Iowa Over St. Paul
September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Owen Caissie hit two homers and drove in five runs to lead the Iowa Cubs (61-75) to an 8-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints (65-70) tonight at CHS Field.
Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, Iowa put up six runs in the frame. The scoring began on RBI singles from Chase Strumpf and Hayden Cantrelle. Caissie later gave the I-Cubs a 6-4 advantage with a grand slam.
Iowa added some insurance runs in the ninth as Caissie hit his second home run of the game, giving the I-Cubs a 7-4 lead. Moises Ballesteros drove in a run with a single to extend the lead to 8-4.
Hayden Wesneski, Riley Martin, Gavin Hollowell and Michael Arias combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa improved to 11-11 vs. St. Paul this season.
- Owen Caissie tallied a season-high five RBI and had his sixth career multi-homer game.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
