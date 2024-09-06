RailRiders Downed, 11-8, by Mets

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 11-8 to the Syracuse Mets on Friday night. SWB had an early advantage but the home team rallied back to snap the RailRiders win streak.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took ahold of the momentum early. Major League Rehabber Jon Berti led off the game with a base hit and Ben Rice followed with one of his own. Then, Oswald Peraza slugged a three-run blast for his 10th homer of the season.

JC Escarra made it three straight contests with a home run thanks to a solo shot in the next frame. In the third, Jasson Domínguez notched a single and Ben Rice went yard with a blast to right field making it 6-0. Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and T.J. Rumfield had three consecutive hits to keep the line moving. JC Escarra recorded a sacrifice fly for an 8-0 advantage.

The script flipped in the fifth inning for the Mets. Syracuse knocked in nine runs on eight hits sending a dozen to the plate. Mets #3 prospect Drew Gilbert rocketed a three-run homer off of Will Warren. Carlos Cortes had a solo shot off of Jesus Liranzo to get within one. And teammate Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run bomb to complete the rally for a 9-8 lead.

Syracuse added another in the sixth on an RBI single from Luke Ritter and one more in the eighth to make it 11-8. Meanwhile, the RailRiders couldn't connect as they did not record a hit from the fourth frame through the end of the game.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets on Saturday evening in Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 34-26, 77-57

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.