Thaddeus Ward Throws 6.0 Strong, Rochester Wins 3-2

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After a tough start to the series with Worcester, Rochester bounced back in a low-scoring affair on Friday night, winning 3-2 after the game was called due to rain with two outs in the top of the eighth. Despite a 40-minute weather delay prior to first pitch, Rochester got started scoring two in the bottom of the first on a double from C Riley Adams. RHP Thaddeus Ward paved the way to the victory with 6.0 innings of strong work on the mound, allowing just two earned runs, four hits, and two walks with three strikeouts in the start.

After Worcester went down in order in the top half of the first, RF Andrew Pinckney reached first via a hit-by-pitch. 3B Brady House ripped a first-pitch fastball back up the middle that deflected off the pitcher for a base hit. Riley Adams sent a 2-1 pitch to the wall in right-center for a double and scored both House and Pinckney to put Rochester ahead 2-0.

2B Vaughn Grissom worked a walk to start the second inning before 3B Jamie Westbrook slapped a single into shallow center field. RF Eddy Alvarez dropped a bunt down the third baseline for the first out, but advanced both runners into scoring position. 1B Bobby Dalbec blooped a single into right field that put runners on the corners plated Grissom to pull the score to 2-1. The following play, C Tyler Heineman grounded out to third, but Westbrook scored the tying run in the process.

CF Robert Hassell III recorded his first Triple-A hit on an infield single to start the bottom half of the second inning. Following a strikeout, 2B Jackson Cluff walked to add a second base runner before Pinckney flared a single that scored Hassell to take a 3-2 lead.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code halloffame for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

Rochester held the 3-2 lead into the top half of the eighth frame before giving up a walk to SS Kristian Campbell. Shortly after, poor weather ended the game short as the Red Wings notched their first win of the series.

Thaddeus Ward made his 26th start of the season on Friday evening against the WooSox. The former Boston farmhand threw 6.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits and two walks for his fourth Quality Start, as well as adding three strikeouts. RHP Adonis Medina started the seventh inning for the Wings and went 1.0 without a hit or an earned run allowed. LHP Tim Cate took the ball for the eighth inning and tossed 0.2 innings in the shortened game, allowing a walk and striking out one in the appearance.

Friday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Thaddeus Ward. The right-hander went 6.0 innings strong with two earned runs coming on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. The performance marks his fourth Quality start of the season and the first since 8/1 against Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.