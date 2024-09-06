SWB Game Notes - September 6

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-25, 77-56) @ Syracuse Mets (25-34, 71-62)

Game 134 | Road Game 66 | NBT Bank Stadium | Friday, September 6, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.11) vs RHP Joander Suarez (0-1, 9.00)

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit tied for second in the second half as they are four games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is a dozen games out of the leader as there are 17 games left to play.

THE MARTIAN- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez, 21, has had six multi-hit contests in his last ten games, including homers in back-to-back nights. The switch hitter holds a .313 average in 41 games in Triple-A with two separate stints on the Injured List. Domínguez has played just one game in the big leagues this season.

WHERE HAS WILL BEEN- Will Warren has been added back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster after four consecutive starts with the Yankees. In the big leagues, he has made five appearances for a 9.55 earned run average including his MLB debut. With the RailRiders, the righty has worked 95.2 innings for a 6.11 ERA. He leads SWB in strikeouts with 115 compared to just 35 walks. He is set to make his fifth start against the Syracuse Mets this season.

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After Taylor Trammell and Jahmai Jones swiped three last night the team has totalled 211, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 20 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 253.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra had three hits in the game on Wednesday night to help the RailRiders early on. The 29-year-old has now played in 38 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average at .303 in Triple-A. The lefty hit home runs in three straight at-bats over the past two days. He has driven in 25 runs and has scored 28 of his own.

IS BERTI BACK?: Jon Berti has had six hits in his first two rehab games with the RailRiders, reaching now in seven consecutive at-bats. He also made some really great plays at third and in left. Berti did make an error third when he charged and over ran a ball. He recently played 10 games with Somerset as he tries to return to the New York Yankees. Berti has been on the Injured List since May 25 with a left calf strain. It is his second time on the IL since joining the Yankees in a trade from Miami.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

