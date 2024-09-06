Chasers Drop Third Straight to Memphis
September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
MEMPHIS, TENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the Memphis Redbirds, falling 8-3 Friday night at AutoZone Park.
For a second consecutive game, Omaha was first onto the scoreboard, as Memphis native Tyler Gentry connected on his 14th home run of the year in the top of the second inning, a solo shot. The 1-0 lead did not last long, as Memphis countered with a run on a solo homer to open the bottom of the second to even the score at 1-1.
For the first time with Omaha, Storm Chasers starting pitcher Noah Cameron did not throw a quality start. After allowing the solo shot in the second, he surrendered a go-ahead three run home run in the fourth as Memphis leapt ahead 4-1. Two more runs in the fifth scored for the Redbirds, charged to Cameron, on a sacrifice fly and another solo homer.
Cameron did manage to work through 6.0 innings for the seventh time in as many starts with Omaha, through the left was charged with six runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out six.
Omaha added a run in the fifth inning, at the time getting within two runs of Memphis, as Drew Waters plated a run with a sacrifice fly. After loading the bases with two outs in the second inning, Omaha once again left them loaded in the fifth as another walk loaded the bases with just one out, but the Chasers could not bring home another run in the inning.
Left-hander Angel Zerpa followed Cameron and took the mound in the seventh, but allowed his first runs with Omaha, as the Redbirds plated two more (one earned) on a pair of singles, a groundout and an error, to take an 8-2 lead.
The Storm Chasers countered in the eighth, loading the bases yet again, as three singles set up Austin Nola to drive home a run with a groundout, for an 8-3 lead that held to be final.
Evan Sisk worked a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance of the week, but the Chasers were set aside quietly in the top of the ninth, as Omaha fell for a third straight game.
Gentry and Nelson Velázquez each connected on two hits, while Ryan Fitzgerald and Nick Loftin each drew two walks in the losing effort.
The Storm Chasers return to action Saturday, September 7th, at 6:05 p.m. CT in the fifth game of the series against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Billy Cook Blasted a Three-Run Homer in the Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Fall to Stripers in Rain-Delayed Clash - Nashville Sounds
- Rios Devours Shrimp with Another Walk-off Homer - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Walked-off for Second Consecutive Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Homers Its Way to Victory Over Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- Caissie Leads Iowa Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Oat Milkers Blast Three Homers, But Fall 8-4 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Columbus Clips Bulls with 10-7 Win - Durham Bulls
- Elder Fans 11 for 10th Win as Stripers Stifle Sounds 7-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Dominate with Electrifying 13-9 Victory Over the Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Drop Friday's Game to Tides, 8-6 - Charlotte Knights
- Thaddeus Ward Throws 6.0 Strong, Rochester Wins 3-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Scores Final 11 Runs in Wild, 11-8 Comeback Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Drop Rain-Shortened Game to Red Wings, 3-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Goodrum Walks-Off For The Tides With Grand Slam - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Downed, 11-8, by Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Finale of Woosox '24 at Polar Park Features Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- September 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Leasure Starts MLB Rehab on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs and Bisons Cancelled on Friday, September 6th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Friday's Bisons/IronPigs Game Canceled Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - September 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Memphis
- Chasers Swept in Doubleheader at Memphis
- Noah Cameron Named International League Pitcher of the Month for August
- Durán Goes 5-For-5 in 13-3 Omaha Win at Memphis
- Cameron Twirls Masterpiece and Devanney Drives Home Six in 9-1 Omaha Win