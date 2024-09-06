Chasers Drop Third Straight to Memphis

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







MEMPHIS, TENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the Memphis Redbirds, falling 8-3 Friday night at AutoZone Park.

For a second consecutive game, Omaha was first onto the scoreboard, as Memphis native Tyler Gentry connected on his 14th home run of the year in the top of the second inning, a solo shot. The 1-0 lead did not last long, as Memphis countered with a run on a solo homer to open the bottom of the second to even the score at 1-1.

For the first time with Omaha, Storm Chasers starting pitcher Noah Cameron did not throw a quality start. After allowing the solo shot in the second, he surrendered a go-ahead three run home run in the fourth as Memphis leapt ahead 4-1. Two more runs in the fifth scored for the Redbirds, charged to Cameron, on a sacrifice fly and another solo homer.

Cameron did manage to work through 6.0 innings for the seventh time in as many starts with Omaha, through the left was charged with six runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out six.

Omaha added a run in the fifth inning, at the time getting within two runs of Memphis, as Drew Waters plated a run with a sacrifice fly. After loading the bases with two outs in the second inning, Omaha once again left them loaded in the fifth as another walk loaded the bases with just one out, but the Chasers could not bring home another run in the inning.

Left-hander Angel Zerpa followed Cameron and took the mound in the seventh, but allowed his first runs with Omaha, as the Redbirds plated two more (one earned) on a pair of singles, a groundout and an error, to take an 8-2 lead.

The Storm Chasers countered in the eighth, loading the bases yet again, as three singles set up Austin Nola to drive home a run with a groundout, for an 8-3 lead that held to be final.

Evan Sisk worked a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance of the week, but the Chasers were set aside quietly in the top of the ninth, as Omaha fell for a third straight game.

Gentry and Nelson Velázquez each connected on two hits, while Ryan Fitzgerald and Nick Loftin each drew two walks in the losing effort.

The Storm Chasers return to action Saturday, September 7th, at 6:05 p.m. CT in the fifth game of the series against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

