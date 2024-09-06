Billy Cook Blasted a Three-Run Homer in the Loss

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians tallied eight runs - five with two outs - during a ninth-inning rally but could not overcome a 12-run deficit as they suffered their second loss of the series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at Fifth Third Field, 13-9.

Toledo (29-32, 64-71) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, featuring two doubles by former Indian Ryan Vilade. Andrew Navigato followed Vilade's first double in the opening frame with a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (L, 4-7) before the outfielder drove in two runs of his own on a two-bagger in the second.

The Mud Hens continued to pile on, scoring in each of their offensive half innings, adding two runs between the third and fourth innings before a three-run fifth and two-run sixth put the game out of reach.

Indianapolis (34-26, 67-66) broke up the shutout bid in the seventh with a Matt Gorski RBI double to plate Malcom Nuñez. Vilade and Bligh Madris - also a former Indians outfielder - erased the run with solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Vilade's homer was his fourth hit of the contest.

Trailing 12-1, the Indians applied the pressure in the ninth inning, sending 12 runners to the plate to score eight runs on eight hits. The rally started with a three-run homer by Billy Cook, following a full-count walk to Andrés Alvarez that was unsuccessfully challenged by Toledo. The Indians continued to chip away at the lead with two outs courtesy of an RBI double from Nuñez and single from Gorski. After PJ Poulin entered the game, Jason Delay and Andrés Alvarez went back-to-back with doubles to cap the scoring.

Mud Hens starter Lael Lockhart (W, 3-7) fanned seven across 6.2 one-run innings. In relief, Toledo turned to Wilmer Flores, Andrew Vasquez and Poulin to close out the contest, with seven of the eight ninth inning runs charged to Vasquez.

The Indians and Mud Hens continue the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Jake Woodford (3-5, 3.89) will take the mound for Indianapolis and RHP Troy Watson (3-6, 7.75) will counter for Toledo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.