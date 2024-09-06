Syracuse Scores Final 11 Runs in Wild, 11-8 Comeback Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday Night

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets' Yolmer Sanchez on game night

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets' Yolmer Sanchez on game night(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets won a truly wild baseball game on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium, scoring the final 11 runs of the game in a comeback, 11-8 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on a sunny evening in the Salt City. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets, who had also dropped four out of their last five games overall.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (77-57, 34-26) had scored 25 runs in the first three games of the series and they got right back to it on Friday night. It took four batters for the RailRiders to burst out to a 3-0 lead. After singles from Jon Berti and Ben Rice put two runners on base with one out, Oswald Peraza swatted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in pole position early, 3-0.

The scoring didn't stop for the RailRiders as they tacked on a run in the second and four more in the third to take a seemingly insurmountable 8-0 lead after two and a half innings. Ben Rice slugged a two-run homer as part of the scoring bonanza in the early innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rice has now homered in consecutive games.

On the mound for the RailRiders, it looked like that would be plenty of run insurance for their starting pitcher. Will Warren was brilliant in the first four innings, allowing just two hits in four scoreless frames with six strikeouts. Then, in the fifth, it all dramatically changed.

Syracuse (72-62, 26-34) chased Warren with one of the Mets' best half-innings of the season, scoring nine runs on eight hits while sending 12 men to the plate. The nine-run avalanche put the Mets in front for good, with three big flies highlighting the magic. First, a three-run smash from Drew Gilbert turned an 8-3 game into an 8-6 game. It was Gilbert's seventh home run in the last 15 games. Later in the inning, a home run from Carlos Cortes made it 8-7, and then Yolmer Sánchez capped off the nine-run frame with a go-ahead, two-run home that turned around the night for the Mets for a 9-8 lead.

Insurance came for the Mets in the sixth and eighth innings on two RBI singles from Luke Ritter as Syracuse took an 11-8 advantage. Ritter leads the league with 88 RBIs this season.

While the Syracuse offense burst out to take the lead, the Mets' bullpen shut down the RailRiders. Syracuse relievers Eric Orze, Josh Hejka, and Grant Hartwig combined to pitch four scoreless and hitless innings to secure the victory.

The Syracuse Mets are in the midst of their penultimate homestand of the season, playing a six-game series against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Dom Hamel is slated to start for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Thomas Pannone for the RailRiders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.