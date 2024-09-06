WooSox Drop Rain-Shortened Game to Red Wings, 3-2

ROCHESTER, NY -- Inclement weather was the theme on Friday night as the Worcester Red Sox (34-26)/(69-66) lost 3-2 in eight innings to the Rochester Red Wings (34-27)(72-62) in the fourth game of their six-game series at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York.

Following a 42-minute rain delay, Riley Adams got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, plating two runs on his fifth double of the year to give Rochester an early 2-0 lead. In the top of the second, the WooSox responded with two runs of their own--scoring one on Bobby Dalbec's bloop single and one on Tyler Heineman's groundout.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Red Wings took the lead right back after Andrew Pinckney's two-out RBI single scored Robert Hassell III, whose infield knock opened the frame. At the end of two innings in Rochester, the WooSox trailed, 3-2.

Hunter Dobbins made his second start with Worcester on Friday night following his promotion from Double-A Portland on August 22. In his first start with the WooSox, the Bryan, Texas native allowed two runs in five innings while striking out seven. On Friday, Dobbins would exit with two outs in the fifth inning, finishing with a line of 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Brian Van Belle was first out of the bullpen for Worcester and was excellent in two-plus innings of work on Friday night. The right-hander allowed only one baserunner and punched five tickets while throwing 26 of his 40 pitches for strikes. Entering Friday, Van Belle has pitched to a 2.08 ERA in 17.1 innings and has allowed one or no runs in each of his last seven appearances since the beginning of August.

Meanwhile, the WooSox offense was struggling to put together a big inning. After scoring two in the second, Worcester had just three baserunners with only one reaching scoring position as the game moved into eighth.

With rain falling hard, Kristian Campbell drew a free pass to give the WooSox a two-out baserunner. But the 22-year-old would be left on first base as Rochester's grounds crew came running onto the field with the tarp, forcing the game into its second weather delay. Shortly after, the umpires decided to call the game with Rochester picking up the victory in eight innings, 3-2.

Thaddeus Ward (W, 8-5) was awarded the victory in the rain-shortened game while Dobbins (L, 0-2) was handed his second loss in as many starts with Worcester.

The WooSox and Red Wings will resume their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York. Rochester's starting pitcher has yet to be announced, but Brad Keller (2-1, 3.86) will get the start for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

