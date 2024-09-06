IronPigs and Bisons Cancelled on Friday, September 6th

September 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - Today's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

The two teams will continue their series on Saturday, September 7th, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m.

