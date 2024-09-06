Oat Milkers Blast Three Homers, But Fall 8-4 to I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - Despite being on a limited pitch count, Andrew Morris was tremendous in his fifth Triple-A start. He went 3.2 innings and left with a 4-0 lead, but it unraveled after he left as the St. Paul Saints Malmö Oat Milkers fell 8-4 to the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 6,119.

The long ball was the story of the game and the Oat Milkers slugged two in the second. Jair Camargo drilled a solo homer to right-center, his 11th of the season, making it 1-0. On the very next pitch Chris Williams crushed a solo homer to left, his 14th of the season, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Payton Eeles got in on the long ball act in the third. Anthony Prato led off the inning with a single to center and Eeles followed with a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the Oat Milkers a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile Morris, who was on a 65 pitch count, struck out all three outs in the first. He got out of a first and second one out jam in the second with an inning ending double play. He then retired the side in order in the third with a pair of strikeouts.

Morris faced three batters in the fourth, getting the first two before hitting Matt Mervis and departing after 66 pitches. Ryan Jensen came in and gave up a single to left-center by Brennan Davis putting runners at first and second. Chase Strumpf blooped an RBI single into right, cutting the lead to 4-1. That run was charged to Morris who went 3.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six, a Triple-A high for him. A walk to Darius Hill loaded the bases. Hayden Cantrelle's check swing roller down the third base line hit the bag before Diego Castillo could field it and the infield single scored a run making it 4-2. That brought up Owen Caissie who delivered with a grand slam to right, his 16th of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 6-4 lead.

Caissie came calling again in the ninth. He led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his second of the night and 17th of the season, making it 7-4. That was followed by three straight singles by Kevin Alcántara, Matt Shaw, and Mosies Ballesteros, the latter knocking in a run increasing the I-Cubs lead to 8-4.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at CHS Field. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-5, 6.46) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Trey Supak (4-1, 3.79). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

