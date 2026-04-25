Everything's Bigger in Texas, Including Rivalries

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







Everything is bigger in Texas, and this Copa Tejas matchup is no different.

@AustinFC host @houstondynamo at 8:30pm ET on the @Walmart Saturday Showdown!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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