Everything's Bigger in Texas, Including Rivalries
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Everything is bigger in Texas, and this Copa Tejas matchup is no different.
@AustinFC host @houstondynamo at 8:30pm ET on the @Walmart Saturday Showdown!
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