Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes

Tonight, the first place Erie SeaWolves look to snap a two-game slide as they take on the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) in the second game of a four-game series at FNB Field. Last night, the Senators plated three runs in the first inning on a Michael Taylor home run and took down the SeaWolves 3-2. Erie had scoring opportunities in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not bring home the game-tying run. The loss, coupled with a Bowie win on Thursday, dropped the Erie lead to one game over the Baysox in the Western Division. It was also the first time Erie has dropped back-to-back games since dropping three straight to Altoona (July 4-7), which was the only other time in the second half the SeaWolves lost multiple games in a row...Lefty Tarik Skubal takes the mound for Erie making his eighth start and first against the Senators. Skubal is coming off of back-to-back wins in his past two starts...Righty Kevin McGowan takes the mound for Harrisburg making his fifth start and first against Erie. McGowan took a loss in his last start against Richmond allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

SATURDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:00 P.M.

RHP Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.21 ERA) VS. TBD

SUNDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 1:00 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (11-4, 2.46 ERA) VS. RHP Kyle McGowin (0-1, 3.05 ERA)

MONDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Derek Hill set the franchise record last Tuesday for most home runs in a single-season from the leadoff spot (14)

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 27-12 in its past 39 games and 25 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 31 of their 42 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the sixth meeting between the SeaWolves and Senators. The two clubs meet eight times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +93 run differential is first in the EL (+71 in second half). Harrisburg is +32 (+12 in second half)

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 134 hits and is second in the league with a .291 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 39 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is second in the league with 128 hits and third in the league with a .290 average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .252 batting average. Harrisburg is tied for seventh with a .240 team average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (109).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.27 ERA) while the Senators rank fourth (3.41 ERA)

- Erie relievers have a 3.39 ERA (T9th in the EL) while the Senators are fourth with a 3.02 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is tied for the league lead.

- The SeaWolves are tied for third in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Harrisburg is 11th with a .977 fielding pct.

- Since July 15, the SeaWolves are 9-1 in games following a loss.

- The SeaWolves are 9-2-1 in series following the All-Star break. Both series losses have come on the road.

