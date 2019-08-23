Oliva Garners All-Eastern League Honors

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona Curve outfielder Jared Oliva has been selected as an Eastern League End-of-Season All-Star, the league announced on Friday afternoon.

The all-league team was voted on by Eastern League managers, coaches and media personnel. The selection is the first end-of-season all-star nomination of Oliva's career.

Oliva, a seventh-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2017 out of the University of Arizona, is currently fourth in the Eastern League with a .289 batting average, sixth with a .783 OPS and .362 on-base percentage while ranking fifth on the circuit with 118 hits and 66 runs scored. His 33 stolen bases are the second-best total in the league. Since June 3, Oliva has led the Eastern League with a .343 batting average and .408 on-base percentage to boost his season average from .188 to .289.

Defensively, the Santa Clarita, Calif. native has served as the Curve's primary center fielder. He has not committed an error in 103 games and 272 total chances in Altoona's outfield, which is the most games and defensive opportunities without an error among all outfielders in Minor League Baseball.

Oliva is currently ranked by MLB.com as the Pirates' No. 11 prospect and is in his first Double-A season.

This year marks the 10th straight season the Curve were represented by at least one player in the league's season-ending all-star selections.

The full 2019 Eastern League All-Star Team is listed below:

Catcher: Patrick Mazeika (Binghamton)

First Base: Chris Gittens (Trenton)

Second Base: Santiago Espinal (New Hampshire)

Third Base: Bobby Dalbec (Portland)

Shortstop: C.J. Chatham (Portland)

Outfielders: Jose Azocar (Erie), Mickey Moniak (Reading) and Jared Oliva (Altoona)

Designated Hitter: Darick Hall (Reading)

Utility Player: Isaac Paredes (Erie)

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher: Matt Manning (Erie)

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher: Zac Lowther (Bowie)

Relief Pitcher: Aaron Barrett (Harrisburg)

