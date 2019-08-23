Brady Goes the Distance and Blanks Baysox

August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





BOWIE, Md. - Altoona Curve left-handed starter Sean Brady led a 7-0 victory over the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium with a nine-inning, complete-game shutout.

Brady's (Win, 4-12) effort was the first complete game that spanned nine innings for the Curve (64-64, 29-33) since Mitch Keller threw a one-hitter in Game 1 of the Eastern League Division Series on September 7, 2017 against the Baysox (71-59, 41-21) in the same stadium.

Chris Sharpe provided all the run support Brady required in the fourth inning when he hit a solo home run to left field. Bowie starting pitcher Alex Wells (Loss, 8-4) had retired each of his first 10 batters faced before Sharpe's blast.

Wells struck out Logan Hill looking to start the fifth before the Curve posted a six-run inning. Bligh Madris and Jerrick Suiter connected on back-to-back singles to set up an RBI double down the left field line by Jason Delay, which scored Madris. Then Wells plunked Jesse Medrano to fill the bases.

Adrian Valerio put Wells on the ropes with a two-run double into the left field corner before Sharpe delivered the knockout blow to Bowie's lefty on a two-run double of his own. Wells, who started the day with a 2.40 ERA, was removed with one out in the fifth and was charged with a seventh run when Sharpe scored two hitters later on a double-steal with Jared Oliva.

Brady ducked around seven base hits by the Baysox, including six singles, during his 110-pitch performance. Bowie recorded at least one hit in four of the first five innings but Brady used three double plays to stay out of danger. He sat down 11 straight hitters from the end of the fifth through the first out of the ninth. Only one Bowie baserunner got to third base, which was in the second inning after a broken-bat single from Mason McCoy but a lineout, twin-killer to Valerio at second halted the threat.

The Curve pitched their 16th scoreless game of 2019, matching the Baysox for the most in the Eastern League and tied a team record previously set in 2015. Brady's full-game effort was the third complete-game shutout of the season by a Curve pitcher to join seven-inning outings by James Marvel and Domingo Robles.

The series against the Baysox continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with left-hander Cam Vieaux (3-3, 2.27) starting for Altoona against Bowie right-hander Mike Baumann (4-2, 2.31).

The final homestand for the Curve kicks off on Monday at PNG Field. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.