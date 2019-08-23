Bowie Baysox and Guardian Protection to Donate to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County

Bowie, MD - The Baysox are one of 13 Minor League teams across the country participating in Guardian Protection's Caught Stealing initiative in conjunction with Minor League Baseball Charities and the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation.

For every base runner caught stealing by the Baysox this season, Guardian Protection donated funds to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County and Community Crisis Services, a leading provide of crisis services in our region.

Who: Bowie Baysox and Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County

What: The Baysox and Guardian Protection will present a check for $1,500 to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County during a pre-game on-field presentation.

When: Friday, August 23 @ 6:30 pm

Where: Prince George's Stadium: 4101 Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD 20716

Why: In conjunction with Guardian Protection, Minor League Baseball and its teams are on a mission to end the destructive cycle of domestic violence by spreading awareness and providing resources to those in need.

