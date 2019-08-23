Bowie Baysox and Guardian Protection to Donate to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County
August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Bowie, MD - The Baysox are one of 13 Minor League teams across the country participating in Guardian Protection's Caught Stealing initiative in conjunction with Minor League Baseball Charities and the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation.
For every base runner caught stealing by the Baysox this season, Guardian Protection donated funds to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County and Community Crisis Services, a leading provide of crisis services in our region.
Who: Bowie Baysox and Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County
What: The Baysox and Guardian Protection will present a check for $1,500 to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County during a pre-game on-field presentation.
When: Friday, August 23 @ 6:30 pm
Where: Prince George's Stadium: 4101 Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD 20716
Why: In conjunction with Guardian Protection, Minor League Baseball and its teams are on a mission to end the destructive cycle of domestic violence by spreading awareness and providing resources to those in need.
The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the season, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.