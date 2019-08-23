Chris Gittens Named to Season Ending Eastern League All-Star Team
August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce in conjunction with the Eastern League that 1B Chris Gittens has been named to the Season Ending All-Star Team.
Gittens is the Eastern League leader in home runs (22) and RBI (75), on-base percentage (.393), slugging percentage (.508), and OPS (.901). Gittens also ranks sixth in the league in batting average (.281). Thursday night in Portland, Gittens set a new career-high with his 22nd home run of the season.
A mid-season Eastern League All-Star selection, Gittens becomes the 24th player named to the postseason All-Star team. The Thunder have had a selection for four consecutive seasons beginning in 2016 with LHP Jordan Montgomery and SS Tyler Wade, continuing in 2017 with SS Thairo Estrada, and in 2018 with OF Trey Amburgey.
The full 2019 Postseason All-Star roster is below:
C - Patrick Mazeika - Binghamton
1B - Chris Gittens - Trenton
2B - Santiago Espinal - New Hampshire
SS - C.J. Chatham - Portland
3B - Bobby Dalbec - Portland
OF - Jose Azocar - Erie
OF - Mickey Moniak - Reading
OF - Jared Oliva - Altoona
DH - Darick Hall - Reading
UTL - Isaac Paredes - Erie
RHP - Matt Manning - Erie
LHP - Zac Lowther - Bowie
Relief - Aaron Barrett - Harrisburg
The Thunder return to ARM & HAMMER Park on Friday, August 30 to begin a four-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are available online at www.TrentonThunder.com.
