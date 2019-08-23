Chris Gittens Named to Season Ending Eastern League All-Star Team

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce in conjunction with the Eastern League that 1B Chris Gittens has been named to the Season Ending All-Star Team.

Gittens is the Eastern League leader in home runs (22) and RBI (75), on-base percentage (.393), slugging percentage (.508), and OPS (.901). Gittens also ranks sixth in the league in batting average (.281). Thursday night in Portland, Gittens set a new career-high with his 22nd home run of the season.

A mid-season Eastern League All-Star selection, Gittens becomes the 24th player named to the postseason All-Star team. The Thunder have had a selection for four consecutive seasons beginning in 2016 with LHP Jordan Montgomery and SS Tyler Wade, continuing in 2017 with SS Thairo Estrada, and in 2018 with OF Trey Amburgey.

The full 2019 Postseason All-Star roster is below:

C - Patrick Mazeika - Binghamton

1B - Chris Gittens - Trenton

2B - Santiago Espinal - New Hampshire

SS - C.J. Chatham - Portland

3B - Bobby Dalbec - Portland

OF - Jose Azocar - Erie

OF - Mickey Moniak - Reading

OF - Jared Oliva - Altoona

DH - Darick Hall - Reading

UTL - Isaac Paredes - Erie

RHP - Matt Manning - Erie

LHP - Zac Lowther - Bowie

Relief - Aaron Barrett - Harrisburg

