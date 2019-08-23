Chatham and Dalbec Named League All-Stars
August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs infielders C.J. Chatham and Bobby Dalbec have been selected as Eastern League Postseason All-Stars, announced by the league office on Friday afternoon.
Chatham is leading the Eastern League with a .297 (104-for-350) and hit three homers, 26 doubles, and 36 RBI in 90 games with the Sea Dogs. On August 13th, the Florida native earned a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox drafted Chatham in the second round of the 2016 June draft out of Florida Atlantic University.
Dalbec appeared in 105 games with the Sea Dogs and hit .234 (84-for-359) with 20 homers, 57 RBI, 15 doubles, and 67 walks. On August 3rd, Dalbec was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket and is hitting .308 (20-for-65), 3 HR and 7 RBI in 17 games. Dalbec still ranks among in the Eastern League leaders in the following categories: HR (20, T-2nd), RBI (T-10th), OBP (.371, 3rd), SLG (.454, 4th), OPS (.825, 4th), and BB (68, 2nd). The Red Sox drafted Dalbec in the fourth round of the 2016 June draft out of Arizona University.
The All-Star team is compiled on a voting system by local media, radio broadcasters, and team beat writers.
Complete roster of the Postseason All-Star Team as released by the Eastern League
1B: Chris Gittens, Trenton
2B: Santiago Espinal, New Hampshire
3B: Bobby Dalbec, Portland
SS: C.J. Chatham, Portland
C: Patrick Mazeika, Binghamton
OF: Jose Azocar, Erie
OF: Mickey Moniak, Reading
OF: Jared Oliva, Altoona
DH: Darick Hall, Reading
Utility: Isaac Paredes, Erie
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher: Matt Manning, Erie
Left-Handed Starting Pitcher: Zac Lowther, Bowie
Relief Pitcher: Aaron Barrett, Harrisburg
The Sea Dogs have seven home games remaining in the 2019 season. Tickets are available at 207-879-9500 or at seadogs.com.
