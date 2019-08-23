Chatham and Dalbec Named League All-Stars

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs infielders C.J. Chatham and Bobby Dalbec have been selected as Eastern League Postseason All-Stars, announced by the league office on Friday afternoon.

Chatham is leading the Eastern League with a .297 (104-for-350) and hit three homers, 26 doubles, and 36 RBI in 90 games with the Sea Dogs. On August 13th, the Florida native earned a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox drafted Chatham in the second round of the 2016 June draft out of Florida Atlantic University.

Dalbec appeared in 105 games with the Sea Dogs and hit .234 (84-for-359) with 20 homers, 57 RBI, 15 doubles, and 67 walks. On August 3rd, Dalbec was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket and is hitting .308 (20-for-65), 3 HR and 7 RBI in 17 games. Dalbec still ranks among in the Eastern League leaders in the following categories: HR (20, T-2nd), RBI (T-10th), OBP (.371, 3rd), SLG (.454, 4th), OPS (.825, 4th), and BB (68, 2nd). The Red Sox drafted Dalbec in the fourth round of the 2016 June draft out of Arizona University.

The All-Star team is compiled on a voting system by local media, radio broadcasters, and team beat writers.

Complete roster of the Postseason All-Star Team as released by the Eastern League

1B: Chris Gittens, Trenton

2B: Santiago Espinal, New Hampshire

3B: Bobby Dalbec, Portland

SS: C.J. Chatham, Portland

C: Patrick Mazeika, Binghamton

OF: Jose Azocar, Erie

OF: Mickey Moniak, Reading

OF: Jared Oliva, Altoona

DH: Darick Hall, Reading

Utility: Isaac Paredes, Erie

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher: Matt Manning, Erie

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher: Zac Lowther, Bowie

Relief Pitcher: Aaron Barrett, Harrisburg

The Sea Dogs have seven home games remaining in the 2019 season. Tickets are available at 207-879-9500 or at seadogs.com.

