Williams Homers, Fightins Fall 6-2 at Hartford
August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(HARTFORD, CT) - Luke Williams contributed his career-high 11th home run of the season on Friday night, but the Fightins dropped game two of the four-game set, 6-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park.
Reading (36-26) (75-54) maintains a 5.5 game lead over Hartford in the Eastern Division, with only 10 games remaining in the regular season.
Brandon Gold (11-5) held the Fightins hitless through the first three innings, before Mickey Moniak grounded a single past second to open the fourth. Moniak advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Alec Bohm brought him in by lining a base hit to right, putting Reading up 1-0.
David Parkinson (10-8) blanked Hartford for four innings and had set down eight straight before Bret Boswell singled to open the bottom of the fifth. Brian Serven followed with a two-run home run to left, lifting Hartford to a 2-1 advantage.
Reading brought it back even in the sixth. With one out, Williams lined a solo home run over the wall in left, knotting the game up at two.
A walk to Manny Melendez opened the bottom half, and with one out, Colton Welker doubled off the wall in right-center to put two in scoring position. With the shift on, Boswell hit a grounder past the shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa that scored Melendez to give Hartford the lead.
Serven followed with a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the night, making it 4-2 Yard Goats.
Hartford (30-31) (67-61) added a pair more against reliever Aaron Brown in the seventh. Vince Fernandez launched a two-strike pitch out of the park to lead off the inning, and Mylz Jones followed with a bloop single to right. Melendez sacrificed him to second, and Jones swiped third. He scored on a wild pitch to push the Hartford lead to 6-2.
Reading filled the bases in the ninth on a Bohm double, and back-to-back walks to Josh Stephen and Nick Maton. Serven came up clutch defensively from behind the plate, picking off Bohm for the second out. Cornelius Randolph drew a walk against Scott Griggs to reload the bases, but Griggs got the pinch hitter Darick Hall to ground to short to end the game.
The Fightins take on Hartford in game three of the four-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Adonis Medina has the ball against Antonio Santos, and the game will be broadcast on 610 ESPN and the Fightins Radio Network beginning with the Fightins Pregame Show at 5:35 p.m.
America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins. Purchase tickets TODAY - call or TEXT 610-370-BALL, and download the Fightins game and promotional schedule at fightins.com/calendar.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2019
- Brady Goes the Distance and Blanks Baysox - Altoona Curve
- Senators Work out of Jams, Win 2-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Williams Homers, Fightins Fall 6-2 at Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Curve Halt Baysox, 7-0 - Bowie Baysox
- Serven and the Boz Keep Goats' Hopes Alive - Hartford Yard Goats
- Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Bowie Baysox and Guardian Protection to Donate to Family Crisis Center of Prince George's County - Bowie Baysox
- Zac Lowther Named EL Postseason All-Star - Bowie Baysox
- Chatham and Dalbec Named League All-Stars - Portland Sea Dogs
- Chris Gittens Named to Season Ending Eastern League All-Star Team - Trenton Thunder
- Santiago Espinal Voted to Full Season All-Star Team - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Oliva Garners All-Eastern League Honors - Altoona Curve
- Moniak, Hall Named Eastern League Season-Ending All-Stars - Reading Fightin Phils
- Mazeika Named to 2019 Eastern League Season-Ending All-Star Team - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Three SeaWolves Named Eastern League Season-Ending All-Stars - Erie SeaWolves
- 2019 Eastern League All-Star Team Announced - EL
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #129: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-38, 61-67) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34, 59-70) - 7:05PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 23rd vs. Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve Set for Final Home Games of 2019 - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.