Williams Homers, Fightins Fall 6-2 at Hartford

(HARTFORD, CT) - Luke Williams contributed his career-high 11th home run of the season on Friday night, but the Fightins dropped game two of the four-game set, 6-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Reading (36-26) (75-54) maintains a 5.5 game lead over Hartford in the Eastern Division, with only 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Brandon Gold (11-5) held the Fightins hitless through the first three innings, before Mickey Moniak grounded a single past second to open the fourth. Moniak advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Alec Bohm brought him in by lining a base hit to right, putting Reading up 1-0.

David Parkinson (10-8) blanked Hartford for four innings and had set down eight straight before Bret Boswell singled to open the bottom of the fifth. Brian Serven followed with a two-run home run to left, lifting Hartford to a 2-1 advantage.

Reading brought it back even in the sixth. With one out, Williams lined a solo home run over the wall in left, knotting the game up at two.

A walk to Manny Melendez opened the bottom half, and with one out, Colton Welker doubled off the wall in right-center to put two in scoring position. With the shift on, Boswell hit a grounder past the shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa that scored Melendez to give Hartford the lead.

Serven followed with a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the night, making it 4-2 Yard Goats.

Hartford (30-31) (67-61) added a pair more against reliever Aaron Brown in the seventh. Vince Fernandez launched a two-strike pitch out of the park to lead off the inning, and Mylz Jones followed with a bloop single to right. Melendez sacrificed him to second, and Jones swiped third. He scored on a wild pitch to push the Hartford lead to 6-2.

Reading filled the bases in the ninth on a Bohm double, and back-to-back walks to Josh Stephen and Nick Maton. Serven came up clutch defensively from behind the plate, picking off Bohm for the second out. Cornelius Randolph drew a walk against Scott Griggs to reload the bases, but Griggs got the pinch hitter Darick Hall to ground to short to end the game.

