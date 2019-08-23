Curve Halt Baysox, 7-0

BOWIE, Md. - Sean Brady tossed a complete-game shutout to lead the Altoona Curve to a 7-0 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 4,973 at Prince George's Stadium Friday night.

Chris Sharpe hit a solo home run off Alex Wells in the fourth inning to break up the scoreless deadlock, while three RBI doubles by Jason Delay, Adrian Valerio and Sharpe sparked a 6-run fifth inning to put the Curve (29-33) ahead 7-0.

A bright spot for the Baysox (41-21) came from their bullpen, which combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings after Wells was removed from the contest. Francisco Jimenez struck out a pair of batters in 1 2/3 innings, while Brian Gonzalez worked through two clean frames. Zach Muckenhirn completed a perfect ninth inning to wrap up a solid relief effort.

The Maryland Crab Cakes make their debut when they and Altoona square off in the penultimate home game at Prince George's Stadium Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Michael Baumann (4-2, 2.31 ERA) faces LHP Cam Vieaux (3-3, 2.27 ERA). The first 500 fans (ages 13+) receive a pair of Bay-socks upon entrance at the front gate.

