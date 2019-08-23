Santiago Espinal Voted to Full Season All-Star Team

Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) second baseman Santiago Espinal has been voted to the Eastern League's Full Season All-Star Team by the league's managers and media personnel.

Espinal, who was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on August 3, hit .278 with 5 home runs, 21 doubles, 57 RBI, 46 runs, 10 stolen bases and a .343 on-base percentage in 94 games with New Hampshire.

At the time of his call-up, Espinal ranked third in RBI (57), sixth in hits (102) and eighth in batting average (.278). He was the starting second baseman for the Eastern Division All-Stars on July 10 in Richmond, VA.

Espinal earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the period of April 15-21, due in large part to a grand slam and six RBI performance on April 17 in Binghamton.

His signature Fisher Cats moment came on June 8 at Delta Dental Stadium. With two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the 10th inning, Espinal stole home plate to give New Hampshire a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win.

The 24-year-old born in Santiago, D.R. and raised in Miami, FL was traded to the Blue Jays organization from the Red Sox last June 28 for eventual 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce. Espinal won a championship of his own, leading the Fisher Cats to an Eastern League title as part of a 6-0 playoff run.

Five of New Hampshire's six 2018 Full Season All-Stars are currently in the major leagues. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Jordan Romano are with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Harold Ramirez plays for the Miami Marlins. Jonathan Davis, currently in Triple-A Buffalo, has spent 18 games in Toronto this season.

The Fisher Cats host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as the final homestand of 2019 continues.

RHP Thomas Hatch will take the mound for New Hampshire against Binghamton knuckleballer Mickey Jannis. It's the Wizarding World of New Hampshire, featuring a Fisher Cats socks giveaway for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Northeast Delta Dental. For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

