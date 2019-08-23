Curve Set for Final Home Games of 2019

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, play their last four home games of the 2019 season beginning on Monday, August 26.

The home slate for the 21st season of Curve Baseball ends with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, coming to town.

Promotional highlights include Kid Rock FIREWORKS on the final home game of the season (Thursday, August 29) and the last opportunity to take advantage of stellar Daily Value Promotions. Fans who wear their Curve gear on Merchandise Monday will earn a free grandstand seat to the game. Wednesday's special features wings, wine and winning. If the Curve win on Guaranteed WINSday, fans will receive a free ticket for Opening Day 2020 at PNG Field, which will be on April 9. Fans will also be able to cash in on 50-cent boneless wings and half-priced Tickled Pink Wine from Seven Mountains Winery.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Monday, August 26 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Merchandise Monday | Earn a FREE grandstand ticket to the game by wearing your Curve gear

-Mitsubishi Monday | Pick up FREE grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for Monday's game at PNG Field

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Two-for-Tuesday | 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Guaranteed WINSday | Presented by Altoona Mirror | If the Curve win, get a free ticket for Opening Day 2020 (April 9) at PNG Field

-Half-price Tickled Pink Wine from Seven Mountains Winery

-Wing Wednesday | Get boneless wings at the ballpark for 50 cents each

Thursday, August 29 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Kid Rock themed FIREWORKS

-Thirstday, presented by Q94 | Get Bud Light drafts and regular-sized sodas for $2 plus $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs

-Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Conner Gilbert

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

