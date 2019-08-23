Senators Work out of Jams, Win 2-1
August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators made it two straight wins over Erie with a 2-1 win. Erie scored their lone run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Erie went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners. Meanwhile the Sens tied the game in the fourth when Luis Garcia's fly ball to the fence in center field was lost in the twilight resulting in a triple. He scored on a sac fly. Harrisburg then took the lead with a run in the sixth. Harrisburg's bullpen combined to retire the final 11 Erie batters.
On Capitol Hill
Kevin McGowan started and pitched the first five innings. He allowed four hits and a run while walking two and striking out five. He took a no-decision.
Jordan Mills worked into and out of trouble in his one inning of work. With one out he struck out the leadoff batter then a walk, hit batter and an error to load the bases. He finished with back-to-back strikeouts. With his scoreless inning of work, he was rewarded with the win.
Jhonatan German pitched two perfect innings to earn his first hold.
Aaron Barrett retired the side in order in the ninth inning to earn his 29th save.
With the Gavel
Adrian Sanchez had two hits and drove in both Senators runs.
Luis Garcia had the only other Senators hit, a triple in the fourth inning. He eventually scored the Sens first run on a sac fly off the bat of Sanchez.
The Senators had just five base runners but made the most of them.
Filibusters
- This is only regular season meeting between the teams at FNB Field.
- With Bowie's loss, Erie's lead over Bowie is 1 game with 10 games to play .
- The five-game winning streak is the Sens longest since winning five straight 7/21-7/75 against Portland and New Hampshire.
On Deck
The Senators play the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at 6 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.
