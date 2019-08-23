Serven and the Boz Keep Goats' Hopes Alive

August 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





HARTFORD- Serven and the Boz sounds like a hit TV show. On Friday night at Dunkin Donuts Park, the pair was a prime time smash. Bret Boswell banged out four hits, Brian Serven had three RBI and Brandon Gold notched his 11th win, as Hartford defeated Reading, 6-2, before a standing-room-only crowd of 6,850 Playing as Los Chivos de Hartford on Roberto Clemente Night, Hartford escaped a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning, when reliever Scott Griggs nailed down his 15th save getting EL All-Star Darrick Hall to ground out to second. Earlier in the inning, catcher Serven picked off a runner at third. The victory enabled Hartford (30-31) to keep its slender playoff hopes alive, moving to within 5 1/2 games of first place Reading with 11 to play.

The attendance marked Hartford's 45th sellout of the season and 23rd straight. It was also the 27 standing-room-only crowd, lifting the season attendance to 375,456.

After Reading (36-26) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI-single by Alec Bohm, Hartford bounced back on a single by Boswell and a two-run homer by Serven into the left-field seats, his eighth homer of the year.

Reading's Luke Williams tied the game, 2-2, with a homer in the sixth off Gold, but Hartford took the lead for good in the sixth against Fightins' starter David Parkinson. A lead off walk to Manny Melendez proved costly, as Colton Welker followed with a one-out double and Boswell delivered an RBI-single. Serven's sacrifice fly doubled the advantage.

Los Chivos tacked on two seventh-inning insurance runs on the 14th home run of the season by Vince Fernandez - Hartford's 100th of the year - and a wild pitch, scoring Mylz Jones.

In improving to 11-5, Gold recorded his 10th quality start of the season. The right-hander, tied for second in the EL in wins, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out four. Relievers Mitch Horacek, Alexander Guillen, Jordan Foley and Griggs held Reading scoreless. The Fightin' Phils have managed just seven hits in two games against Yard Goats pitching.

Parkinson dropped to 10-8. The southpaw allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Boswell had a double, three singles, an RBI and run scored to pace Hartford's 11-hit attack. Bohm had two of Reading's five hits.

Hartford and Reading are tied in the season series, 4-4, with two games to play.

Game three of the four-game series is Saturday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Antonio Santos will pitch for Hartford, while RHP Adonis Medina will hurl for Reading. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com. A fireworks display will follow the game.

Reading 2- 5-1Hartford 6-11-0

WP- Brandon Gold (11-5)

LP- David Parkinson (10-8)

S- Scott Griggs (15)

T- 2:26

A- 6,850

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.