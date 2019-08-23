Zac Lowther Named EL Postseason All-Star

BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball announced its 2019 Postseason All-Star team Friday afternoon. Bowie's Zac Lowther has been named the Left-handed starter, marking the second time this year the lefty has earned an All-Star nod.

Lowther has put together a record of 13-7 with 137 strikeouts and a 2.71 ERA over 136.0 innings in 24 starts while making his Double-A debut for the Baysox this season. Lowther currently leads the league in wins (13) and is also ranked among the league leaders in strikeouts (137, 2nd), innings pitched (136.0, 3rd), batting average against (.198, 4th), ERA (2.71, 5th), winning percentage (.650, 6th), and WHIP (1.14, 7th).

Zac, who is rated by MLB.com as the 10th best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was a member of the Western Division roster for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game in Richmond and was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 13th-May 19th.

Selections were made by voting from managers and media personnel from around the league's 12 organizations.

Zac Lowther's Statistics - 2019 Season (Through 8/23/19)

G W L SV IP H R ER K BB ERA WHIP

24 13 7 0 136.0 94 45 41 137 61 2.71 1.25

