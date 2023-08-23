Eighth-Inning Outburst Leads Indians to Comeback Victory

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored eight unanswered runs - six in the bottom of the eighth inning - to defeat the Iowa Cubs and knot the series at one-game apiece on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 9-4.

With Iowa leading 4-1 through its half of the sixth inning, the Indians (56-64, 23-23) tightened the game to a one-run deficit in the bottom half and then stole the victory in dominating fashion during their last offensive frame. Domingo Leyba tied the game with a double in the eighth, scoring Jared Triolo following a leadoff walk. The bats then game alive with one out as the next four batters reached safely on a walk, back-to-back RBI singles and a run-scoring throwing error by pitcher Anthony Kay (L, 2-1).

The I-Cubs (69-50, 26-20) scored all four of their runs on two-run homers by Alexander Canario in the first inning and Jake Slaughter in the sixth, both who also homered in the series opener. The dingers sandwiched a Ryan Vilade RBI single in the fourth to put Indy on the board.

John O'Reilly entered in the sixth inning in relief of Cam Alldred and tossed 2.1 one-run innings. Hunter Stratton (W, 4-4) took over in the eighth and got two outs before Wil Crowe came in for the scoreless ninth.

Grant Koch led the Indians offense with three hits while Vilade went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in. The Indians only had one extra-base hit in the contest.

The Indians will look to take a series lead on Thursday afternoon in a 7:05 PM ET start at Victory Field. RHP Beau Sulser (2-1, 7.84) will take the mound for the home team while Iowa has yet to name a starter.

