IronPigs to Host Bacon and Brews Festival at Coca-Cola Park on September 30th

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the Bacon and Brews Festival will be taking place at Coca-Cola Park on September 30th! The festival will include tastings from Brewers, Ciders, Distilleries (including Rum, Whiskey, and Vodka) and Wineries with IronPigs Concessions offering some of our bestselling bacon items as well as a handful of food vendors featuring bacon dishes as well!

The festival will run from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. VIP ticket holders will have access to the Festival beginning at 3 p.m. while General Admission ticket holders will have access beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. All VIP and GA ticket holders will receive a commemorative tasting glass from the event.

As part of an early bird special through August 26th, VIP tickets will cost $40 and GA tickets will cost $30. After August 26th, VIP tickets will be $45 and GA tickets will cost $35.

The festival will take place on the field as well as on the concourse and plaza at Coca-Cola Park. There will be lawn games on the field as well as live entertainment by Dead Jimmy!

Some of the participating vendors, distillers, and wineries include: New Belgium, Fatheads, Golden Road, Kona, Iron Hill, Troegs, Goose Island, Downeast Cidery, Elysian, Lancaster, Seas Isle,Victory, Workhorse, Penn Beer, Clever Girl Winery, Firehouse Winery, Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, Easton Wine Project, Wyndridge Vines, Nissley Vineyards, Kiki Vodka Company, Maggie's Farm Rum, Hidden Still Spirits, and Xplorer Distillery.

