Stripers' Offense Goes Cold in 3-1 Loss to Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Atlanta Braves' No. 10 prospect Darius Vines tossed 7.0 solid innings of two-run ball for the Gwinnett Stripers (55-65) but was not picked up by an offense that only produced a single run against Evan McKendry and the Nashville Sounds (66-54) in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Nashville broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with an RBI double by Jesse Winker, who was then brought home by Tyler Black as the Sounds took a 2-0 lead. The Stripers manufactured a run in the home half of the sixth as a walk and stolen base by Yolmer Sanchez eventually led to an RBI sacrifice fly by Forrest Wall. Nashville restored its two-run lead on an RBI single by Cam Devanney in the eighth.

Key Contributors: Vines (L, 2-2) opened with five scoreless innings and reached a season-high 7.0 innings for his first quality start of the year (4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO). Wall (1-for-3, RBI) had the only hit and RBI and Sanchez (0-0, run, 3 BB) reached base in all three plate appearances. For Nashville, Winker (3-for-4, double, RBI) had the only extra-base hit for the Sounds while McKendry (W, 10-4) didn't allow a hit after the first inning (6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO).

Noteworthy: Vines opened his 2023 season with Gwinnett with 11.0 scoreless innings over two home starts before the two-run sixth. Jesus Aguilar saw his season-best 17-game on-base streak snapped with an 0-for-3 night and Drew Lugbauer could not extend his seven-game hit streak. The Stripers were held to just one hit, their lowest total in a game this year.

Next Game (Thursday, August 24): Gwinnett vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (3-6, 7.41 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Colin Rea (0-0, 2.25 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra at Coolray Field, with select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2.

