WooSox Rally Late for 5-2 Win in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (28-18, 67-54) rallied late with four unanswered runs for a 5-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (21-25, 55-64) on Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

After tying the game at 2-2 in the eighth on a Ronaldo Hernandez sacrifice fly, the WooSox took their first lead of the ballgame with three runs on four hits in the top of the ninth against Daniel Mengden (L, 2-2).

The game-winning rally started with an infield single from Narciso Crook, who dribbled a swinging bunt halfway up the third base line. David Hamilton came up next, and delivered the biggest hit of the night. He drilled a first pitch changeup to the gap in right-center, and it skipped all the way to the wall. Crook scored with ease to make it 3-2, and Hamilton whizzed around the bases and dove into third with his fourth triple of the season.

Ceddanne Rafaela was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game to put runners on the corners, which set up Enmanuel Valdez for a run-scoring single to centerfield. Bobby Dalbec then delivered a slump-busting RBI double off the wall in left-center to plate Rafaela and extend the lead to 5-2. Dalbec crushed a 1-0 fastball 397 feet into the Rochester night, and missed his 31st home run by a mere foot as the ball slammed into the green padding below the yellow line atop the wall.

Worcester's bullpen came through in a major way to preserve the lead, just one night after Rochester rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth for a stunning comeback win. Nick Robertson (W, 2-1) tossed a perfect eighth and Joe Jacques (S, 1), who was called upon for a second-consecutive night, had a 1-2-3 ninth on seven pitches, including a game-ending strikeout of Matt Adams to seal the win.

Kyle Barraclough logged his third-straight quality start for Worcester, holding the Red Wings to two runs on five hits over seven innings, including a solo home run from Jake Noll and an RBI single by Luis Garcia. He left the game trailing 2-1, but the WooSox rallied to the tie game in the top of the eighth to preserve Barraclough's unbeaten record (8-0 in nine starts).

Yu Chang went 3-for-5 in the ballgame, his first multi-hit effort since joining the WooSox roster on August 17. Enmanuel Valdez delivered a two-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double and drawing a bases-loaded walk that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth.

Game three of the six-game series is a Thursday matinee, scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. at Innovative Field. WooSox starter Brian Van Belle (2-2, 7.76 ERA) is set to face MLB veteran Wily Peralta (3-8, 6.63 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 NASH Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

With 28 games remaining in the regular season, Worcester can take sole possession of first place on Thursday with a win and a Lehigh Valley loss.

The WooSox return home next Tuesday through Sunday for a potential playoff preview against the first-half champion Norfolk Tides at Polar Park.

