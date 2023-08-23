SWB Game Notes - August 23

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-54, 28-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (58-60, 24-20)

Game 119 & 120 | Home Game 62 & 63 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | First Pitch 5:05 PM - G1

Game 1: RHP Nick Nelson (6-2, 3.82) vs RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.63)

Game 2: TBA vs TBA

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders are right back where they belong on top of the home run standings in all of Minor League Baseball. After hitting 15 last week against Worcester, the team now has 192 on the season. Lehigh Valley has 172 as a team. The Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 239 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro lead the team with twenty-three, while seven total players are in double digits.

THE MARTIAN HAS LANDED- Jasson Dominguez had a three-hit night in his Triple-A debut last night. The switch-hitter also knocked in three runs and scored one of his own. Dominguez might be the most hyped international prospect ever, drawing comparisons to Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout. The #2 Yankees prospect generates tremendous bat speed and exit velocities from both sides of the plate but has been more effective hitting left-handed in his first two pro seasons. He also has a solid to plus arm strength and major speed on the base paths.

DRAW NINE- Last night, SWB walked more than they struck out in the nine-inning contest. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial each had a pair of free passes as the team collected nine total walks. The RailRiders only struck out five times compared to the 12 the pitching staff recorded against Lehigh Valley.

SPENCE'S STUFF - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 23 times for the most innings pitched at 126.1. The righty has walked just 43 to his 115 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with nine total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings five times. The team is 5-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 130 strikeouts, both career-highs.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

