Knights Announce Three Roster Moves

August 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's game two matchup against the Memphis Redbirds

RHP Edgar Navarro was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This is his second promotion of the season to the White Sox. He made two appearances with the White Sox during his first stint (July 29-August 7), allowing two runs over three innings. In 34 games with the Knights this season, Navarro is 2-2 with three saves and a 4.28 ERA (40.0 IP).

LHP Sammy Peralta was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This is his third promotion of the season. With the Knights this season, Peralta has appeared in 29 games (six starts) and is 5-6 with a 5.09 ERA over 69.0 innings pitched. He made his MLB debut earlier this season with the White Sox on May 4 (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO).

INF Zach Remillard was optioned to Charlotte today from the Chicago White Sox and is active for tonight's game. The 29-year-old hit .264 (32-for-121) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, one home run, 16 RBI and four stolen bases in 40 games with the White Sox this season. With Charlotte this year, he is hitting .236 (50-for-212) with 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, five home runs, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

