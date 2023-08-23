Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 vs. Worcester

August 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (27-18, 66-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-24, 55-63)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Kyle Barraclough (8-0, 2.40) vs. LHP Alemao Hernandez (0-1, 18.00)

BACK FROM THE DEAD: The Rochester Red Wings stormed back with seven runs in the bottom of the ninth last night, walking off for the eighth time this season with an 8-7 win over Worcester...this marked their largest ninth-inning comeback at home since at least 2005...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and SS RICHIE MARTIN each launched homers in the ninth to propel an offense that logged seven hits in the final frame...the bullpen combined to allow just one earned on three hits over 7.1 innings pitched, including 2.1 hitless innings from RHP LUIS REYES...the Wings look to take a 2-0 series lead tonight, sending LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ to the mound for his second career Triple-A start.

WALK OFF WINGS: The Wings scored seven runs on seven hits in the ninth inning last night, coming back from six runs to win in walk-off fashion, their eighth of the season and fourth via a home run...their seven runs in the ninth inning marks the biggest comeback by a Wings team since at least 2005...

Rochester has now logged seven walk off wins in nine inning games this season, most in a season since they had nine in 2015.

BLANKEN-BOMB:OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his second homer of the year to win or tie the game in the ninth, a two-run shot off the right field foul pole...this was his 22nd home run and 72nd and 73rd RBI of the season, both marking career-highs...

Blankenhorn's 73rd RBI is the most by a left-handed hitter for Rochester since Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones drove in 92 RBI in 2008.

YOUNG MONEY:CF JACOB YOUNG made his Triple-A debut in last night's game, going 1-for-5, recording his first career Triple-A hit on an infield single in the bottom of the 8th...

Young is the 73rd player, and 37th position player to suit up for the Wings this season.

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS launched his second double in the month of August, first since 8/9 against Lehigh Valley, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored in the contest...the switch-hitter has now hit safely in seven of his last 10 games (since 8/8), collecting 10 hits in 36 at-bats (.278) over that span...

This marked the first double by a Red Wings hitter since LUIS GARCÍA in the eighth inning on 8/16...this is tied for the longest stretch without a two-bagger this season (6/3-4 - G2).

RICHIE RAKES: SS RICHIE MARTIN launched his second home run of the season (6/1 vs. SYR) in the ninth-inning of last night's contest, a three-run shot to pull the Wings to within two runs...the Detroit native went 2-for-4, and is now hitting .360 (9-for-25) with three doubles, one homer, and five RBI in eight games since 8/11.

LONG LIVE LUIS: RHP LUIS REYES logged 2.1 hitless innings in relief last night, striking out four and walking two...this marks his fourth hitless appearance of at least 2.1 innings this season...Reyes has posted the third-best ERA among Wings relievers in August, allowing three earned in 12.1 innings pitched (2.19 ERA)...

The Wings bullpen combined to allow three hits through 7.1 innings pitched for the seventh time last night...three hits is the fewest in a game with at least 7.0 innings pitched since 5/17 at Buffalo.

Reyes has delivered four of the seven hitless outings with at least 2.1 innings pitched by Wings relievers this season.

HOB(B)IE LOBBY: RHP HOBIE HARRIS worked 2.0 innings in relief last night, striking out two, walking only one without allowing an earned run... this marks his fourth consecutive appearance without an earned run and seventh in his last nine outings, allowing four earned runs since 7/22 (2.77 ERA)...

Four consecutive appearances without an earned run is his longest with the Wings this season.

