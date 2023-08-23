I-Cubs Stumble Late, Fall to Indians 9-4

August 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (69-50) dropped game two of its series against the Indianapolis Indians (56-64) by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday afternoon from Victory Field.

It was the I-Cubs who struck first in the matinee as Alexander Canario belted a two-run home run over the left field wall in the first inning. It marked his second home run in as many games as the outfielder went back-to-back with Matt Mervis in last night's contest.

On the bump for Iowa to start was Samuel Reyes and he held the Indians offense in check during his outing. In three innings of work Reyes held the Indianapolis offense to just two hits and no runs to go along with one walk and three strikeouts.

In the fourth, and with Chris Clarke now pitching for the I-Cubs, Indianapolis scored its first run of the game. Ryan Vilade brought in Jared Triolo with an RBI single to make the score 2-1.

Iowa added to its lead in the sixth inning as the red-hot Jake Slaughter went yard with a two-run shot of his own.

The Indians wouldn't go away, however. They plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth with another RBI single from Vilade and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Chris Owings, cutting it back to a one-run game at 4-3.

Indianapolis eventually tied the game up and jumped out in front of Iowa with a six-run frame the bottom of the eighth. Domingo Leyba started the scoring with an RBI double and a couple of batters later Grant Koch and Canaan Smith recorded consecutive RBI singles. Koch came around to score off a throwing error by pitcher Anthony Kay and the final two runs scored via sacrifice fly from Malcom Nunez and an RBI single by Triolo.

Wil Crowe was brought on to pitch for the Indians in the ninth and sealed the loss for Iowa as the I-Cubs were retired in order.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Chicago's No. 1 prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong, saw his 15-game hitting streak come to end as he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout after coming into the game in the seventh inning.

- Today's loss marked just the fifth time all season in which Iowa suffered a defeat when leading after seven innings of play. The I-Cubs now hold a record of 53-5 in that instance.

- Jake Slaughter increased his home run total to 21 on the season, which leads the team, with his third consecutive game going yard. His three-straight games with a homer mark the fourth time this season an I-Cub has achieved that streak.

Iowa and Indianapolis will be back on the diamond tomorrow evening for game three of the series, with first pitch from Victory Field slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.