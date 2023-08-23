September 3: Team Autograph Day Returns with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases

Another fan-favorite event making its long awaited return, the Bisons will host Team Autograph Day on Sunday, September 3 before the game against the Indianapolis Indians at 1:05 p.m. We're opening the ballpark early at the special time of 11:30 a.m. with a Team Photo Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

We haven't been able to have this event for a while, so we're excited to bring back this amazing opportunity for you to meet the Herd and get autographs from your favorite players and coaches! The ballpark gates will open at 11:30 a.m. so that fans can get their Team Photo Giveaway at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. and then head down to the field from the 3B side of Sahlen Field. Many of the Bisons players and coaches will then come out for a pre-game autograph session running from 11:45 a.m. until 12:10 p.m.

And the fun doesn't stop there. The game on Sunday, September 3 is also our next Family Funday, so we'll have a Mascot Meet n' Greet in the concourse following the autograph session. There will also be concourse set ups for Mr. No Balloon Guy and the Braid Babes *(additional fees apply) for kids to enjoy before the 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Of course, no Funday is complete with out the postgame *Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Join us at the ballpark as we're home on Labor Day Weekend for the first time in over 20 years, and we'll see you at Team Autograph Day on Sunday, September 3.

